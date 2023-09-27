Senate committee to monitor constitution rewrite

A working panel has been set up to monitor the government's charter amendment process, according to Senator Seree Suwanpanont, who chairs the Senate committee on political development and public participation.

He said the working panel is headed by Senator Wanchai Sornsiri with him as chief adviser and Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn as an adviser. The working panel has five sub-panels whose tasks are to follow up on the government's plans to rewrite and hold a referendum on charter change.

The move came after the cabinet appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to form a panel to draft a referendum on amending the charter.

Mr Seree said Mr Phumtham has not approached any senators to be on the committee, adding his panel can submit its suggestions to the government although the Senate is excluded from the Phumtham committee.

Mr Phumtham said more than 20 people have accepted his invitation, including former justice permanent secretary Kittipong Kittiyarak and Pheu Thai list-MP Chusak Sirinil.

The names of all members of the committee, said to be capped at 30, are expected to be submitted to the prime minister next week for approval, he said, but noted he was not sure if that would require a cabinet review.

Mr Phumthai said he would serve as chairman with Mr Chusak as first deputy and the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office as secretary. Its members will include a deputy secretary-general of the Council of State.

The charter rewrite and accompanying organic laws will be completed within four years, and the cabinet will sponsor a referendum when everything is ready, he said.

Asked if the charter writing body could be ditched to reduce the requirement for referendums on charter changes, he said the panel would keep the number of referendums to a minimum.