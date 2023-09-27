'Big Joke' raids spark probe

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said yesterday that he has ordered a panel to investigate alleged police involvement in online gambling operations.

The prime minister's comments come in the wake of cyber crime police raids on houses where deputy national police chief Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn and his aide live on Monday.

Mr Srettha said the panel committee has three members: Chatchai Promlert, former permanent secretary for interior as chairman; Chartpong Chirabandhu, former deputy attorney-general, and Pol Gen Winai Thongsong, former deputy national police chief, who is secretary.

The searches on Monday were based on financial transactions uncovered earlier related to gambling websites, read an order from the PM.

The investigating committee will report its findings to the prime minister within 30 days and report on the investigation's progress every 10 days.

Mr Srettha has ordered government officials to cooperate with the committee.

Asked if the matter would affect the appointment of a new police chief at the police commission meeting today, Mr Srettha said: "We will discuss the matter later."

When asked if the government should take this chance to reform the police, he said the matter is a big issue. There are good and bad people in every organisation, he said.

"When a problem arises, it needs to be fixed," he added.

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong said the premier has made eradicating online gambling an important goal.

He said the panel would investigate the raids involving 30 properties in six provinces, including the five houses of the high-level police officers in Soi Vibhavadi 60 in Bangkok on Monday.

As the matter involves high-level police officers, the police general inspector will also carry out the investigation.

The investigators' report will determine the fate of Pol Gen Surachate's eight subordinates, who are allegedly involved in a gambling website called "Betflix".

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Surachate filed a complaint with the Criminal Court yesterday alleging contempt of court in the police application for a warrant that allowed them to search his five houses.

He said the application for search warrants concealed facts from the court because it failed to inform the court that he occupied the five houses, and a large force was used in the searches in a way that tarnished his reputation.

"If the court had known that they were my houses, it would have acted fairly because I do not face prosecution," Pol Gen Surachate said.