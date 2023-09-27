Emergency decree to remain for now

The emergency decree imposed in three southernmost provinces is unlikely to be scrapped soon due to ongoing security concerns, according to Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Somsak, who chairs the administration of the emergency situation committee, said a working panel is gathering information about the situation from various sectors, such as security forces, local leaders and villagers, for the cabinet to decide.

The information from all stakeholders is essential after the cabinet last week decided to extend the decree in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala for another month, ending on Oct 17.

The emergency decree is currently in force there, except for Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin districts of Narathiwat; Yaring, Mayom Mai Kaen districts of Pattani; and Betong and Kabang districts of Yala.

The cabinet's decision has spurred talk about the government's new policy in handling southern violence. Normally, the decree, which is seen as a tool to deal with violence in the deep South, is extended for three months.

However, Mr Somsak said it would be too hasty to scrap the emergency decree entirely, adding that some local people disagree with the immediate lifting of the special security law while others want an adjustment of security measures.

The minister also said the new anti-torture law is a new tool expected to allay concerns about abuse of authority as it requires law enforcement officers to follow guidelines when making arrests to prevent abuses and harassment.

The Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act came into force in its entirety on Feb 22 this year. It requires law enforcement officials to keep voice and video recordings of a suspect's arrest and release, and guarantees the right of relatives to access information about a suspect in custody.

Several rights groups have been calling on the government to review the use of special security laws in the region, such as the Internal Security Act and the emergency situation decree.