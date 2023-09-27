Court awards Thanathorn B4.9m compensation over land deal

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The Central Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered the Land Department to pay 4.91 million baht to Progressive Movement founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as compensation for revoked title to land he bought legitimately in Ratchaburi province.

Mr Thanathorn had sought compensation after title to two blocks of land, totalling 81 rai, he owned in Chom Bueng district was revoked last year after they were found to be inside a forest reserve boundary.

Mr Thanathorn demanded compensation because he had bought the land legally.

The court ruled that the Land Department had wrongfully issued rights documents for the land. The court ordered the department to pay compensation of 5.70 million baht, based on official land prices there.

However, the court cannot order compensation exceeding that requested by Mr Thanathorn, which was 4.78 million baht. The court added 5% annual interest and set payment at 4.91 million baht.