Cabinet approves Buddhist Scripture funds

The cabinet has approved 346 million baht from the central budget to pay Buddhist Scripture educators this year, PM's Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad said.

The money is to pay 3,320 educators nationwide, said Ms Puangpet. The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) requested the budget after the government underlined its commitment to support scripture studies education.

Ms Puangpet, who oversees the NOB, submitted the details for cabinet’s approval on Tuesday.

Phra Watcharasarn Bandhit, vice president of planning and development at Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, said he had met Ms Puangpet at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit to discuss the matter and was impressed by the speedy results.

Educators were heartened by the government’s focus on Buddhist Scripture education, the monk said.

“We have high hopes for the government regarding Buddhist education, including scripture study and the development of universities under the NOB, both in policy and practice,” said Phra Watcharasarn Bandhit.