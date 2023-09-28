Papidat's fate 'rests on party meeting'

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP for Phitsanulok Padipat Santipada reiterated his desire to remain deputy House speaker yesterday, and said the party's new executive board was expected to discuss the issue soon.

Mr Papidat said the matter could not be resolved until the MFP decided whether to take up the role of opposition leader in parliament.

Under Thai law, a party which takes on the role of opposition leader cannot also occupy a speaker's post at the same time. This means Mr Papidat must step aside, or some other arrangement made.

Mr Papidat said he would discuss the matter with MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon and the committee.

"A decision on the post of first deputy House speaker does not rest with me. Other factors, including a resolution by the Move Forward Party, must be taken into consideration too. As for speculation the party will expel me so I can keep the post of deputy speaker, I want to hear it first with my own ears.

"So far, it has just been talk from other people,'' Mr Padipat said.

The constituency MP said he did not feel under any pressure, even though members of the government whip had asked the MFP to take only one position.

Any decision he made would not be for his own self-interest but for the good of the country, he said.

If he refused to make a decision on the issue, no opposition leader could be appointed. The talks would discuss this issue in detail, he said.

Asked whether he wanted to continue as deputy speaker, Mr Papidat said he was keen to continue in the job because there were several tasks awaiting him, such as ensuring the transparency of parliament.

He said he wanted to accomplish his mission.

Under Section 106 of the constitution, the opposition leader is appointed from the biggest party that is not in the government. Its MPs cannot serve as cabinet ministers or as House speaker or deputy speaker.

With Mr Padipat serving as first deputy speaker, the MFP cannot legally lead the opposition camp despite commanding the largest number of seats in the House.

Mr Chaithawat was elected MFP leader on Saturday, replacing Pita Limjaroenrat, who still faces a court challenge to his eligibility and stood aside in the middle of this month to allow his replacement to take on the role of opposition leader.

There has been speculation Mr Padipat could be expelled from the MFP as a tactic to allow him to join another party and retain the deputy speaker's position. The Fair Party, which has only one MP, has expressed interest in taking him in. The MFP could then benefit from having a sympathetic deputy speaker chairing meetings in the House.