Scam gang proxy account holder nabbed at border

A woman who opened a mule bank account for a scam gang linked to a family tragedy in Samut Prakan in August was arrested at the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint in Sa Kaeo upon her return from Cambodia on Wednesday afternoon.

Immigration investigators, local police and paramilitary rangers arrested Jirapinya Naeyued, 22, at the inbound passenger terminal shortly after crossing the border through Ban Khlong Luk checkpoint from Cambodia's Poipet town, Pol Col Rung Thongmon, chief of Sa Kaeo immigration police, said yesterday.

The arrest followed information that a suspect who had opened a mule bank account for a scam gang linked to a tragic incident in Samut Prakan, where three family members were murdered, was returning to Thailand through the Ban Khlong Luk checkpoint. The suspect had been involved with the scam gang operating in Poipet.

Ms Jirapinya was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Samut Prakan provincial court on charges of collusion in fraud, inputting false information into a computer system that caused damage to people and participating in transnational criminal activities.

She was detained by immigration officers before being handed over to Bang Kaeo police in Samut Prakan.

The tragedy saw a man kill his wife and two sons at their home in Bang Phli district on Aug 28 over the losses the woman incurred due to the gang.