Runoff derails train in Phrae

A train was derailed in Phrae province early on Saturday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

PHRAE: Forest runoff in this northern province caused the derailment of a train early on Saturday morning, resulting in minor injuries.

At 5.48am, authorities reported that Special Express Train 13, en route from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, derailed as it passed through Phrae.

Three train carriages, including the locomotive, a baggage car, and a sleeper car, derailed after being struck by runoff from the forest.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to one passenger, who has since been transferred to another train and continued travel.

The 8/102 line has been temporarily suspended, while efforts are made to recover the derailed cars.