Ex-education minister Wijit Srisa-arn dies at 88

Prof Wijit Srisa-arn, the former education minister and founder of Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, died yesterday at the age of 88.

Wichit: Dubbed the'Troubleshooter'

The well-respected scholar died of heart failure about 10am yesterday. A funeral rite will be held at Wat Makut Kasattriyaram in Bangkok from tomorrow to Sunday.

Born in 1934 and a native of Chachoengsao, Prof Wijit won a scholarship from the Education Ministry to study at Chulalongkorn University with the intent to become a teacher after completing Matthayomsuksa 8.

He obtained his first bachelor's degree from the faculty of arts in 1959 and the second from the faculty of education, also from Chulalongkorn University, two years later.

A Fulbright scholar, he earned a master's degree in education management from Minnesota University in 1964 and obtained a doctorate in that field from Minnesota University in 1967 on a university scholarship.

Prof Wijit started his career at Chulalongkorn University's education faculty following his graduation in 1961 and continued there following his return from overseas study.

He became the secretary-general of Chulalongkorn University in 1971 and three years later, at the age of 40, was appointed deputy permanent secretary of the then University Affairs Ministry.

He was dubbed the "Educational Troubleshooter" by the magazine Who is Who in Thailand after he was appointed acting rector of Thammasat University and Khon Kaen university to help solve internal conflicts there.

He founded Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University and served as the rector from 1978-1987. Known for the nation's education innovations, Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University is internationally recognised for its role in promoting education through long-distance learning.

Prof Wijit also held several political offices, serving as a senator, an MP, and permanent secretary of the then University Affairs Ministry. He served as education minister from 2006-2008.