Govt pins digitisation hopes on app

DGA director Supot Tiarawut

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) has issued an update on the progress of Thailand’s digital government transformation, laying out its aim of digitising services via the mobile app “Tang Rat”.

Supot Tiarawut, director of DGA, said the DGA was making progress in driving a digital government, whether providing services at the Government to Citizens (G2C) level, Government to Business (G2B) or Government to Government (G2G).

For the G2C level, DGA has connected more than 112 government services to serve citizens through the application “Tang Rat”, a mobile app that combines services from all state agencies available for people on digital platforms, he said.

Currently, there are more than 112 services with cumulative usage of over 7.5 million logins and 607,041 downloads, said Mr Supot.

By 2024, the DGA aims to include more services such as personal land tax examination checks, personal insurance information and interest payment services (pawning).

Mr Supot said the DGA has also launched a government open data centre on data.go.th, where public data is available for citizens and software developers. There are currently 10,226 open data collections and 3,871,796 people have used the service.

For the G2B level, the DGA has designed bizportal.go.th. to provide business-related services for small and medium-sized enterprises. Entrepreneurs can apply for licences from the government through the website. Over 124 services are available online and about 15,881 users have registered for them.

For the G2G level, the DGA focuses on supporting data linkages among state agencies such as the Government Data Exchange (GDX) on communication channels which guarantee data safety. Currently, 13 agencies and 74 data services have been linked while collective data has been linked 133.44 million times.

In addition, the DGA is focused on providing digital knowledge to officials. It has established the Thailand Digital Government Academy (TDGA) to help improve digital skills among civil servants and government officials.

The academy has provided training to more than 1.9 million officials. In 2024, the training will include officials at the provincial level. Digital courses will be designed for the local area and will develop digital skills onsite.

“The success of the DGA’s projects has shown the agency can lead the scheme “Smart Nation Smart Life”, allowing agencies to manage and present public services through digital channels,’’ Mr Supot, the DGA director, said.

Thailand’s ranking in digital government development as surveyed by the United Nations continues to increase as a result of such efforts, he added.