Sustainability Expo 2023 gets underway with grand opening

Ambassadors, dignitaries and VIP guests sing 'We Are the World' at the opening ceremony of Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX 2023) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest sustainability expo — held under the theme 'Good Balance, Better World' — will be held until Sunday.

Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) officially began on Monday with a grand opening promoting sustainable practices based on the idea of the sufficiency economy philosophy conceived by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

The largest sustainability event in the Asean region, the annual expo is being hosted for a fourth year with an emphasis on "Sufficiency for Sustainability" to encourage visitors to participate in and work on sustainable practices and knowledge through a series of power-packed seminars.

This year, the event embraces the theme: "Good Balance, Better World" and aims to inspire visitors to learn more about sustainable practices based on the sufficiency economy philosophy. It runs until Sunday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The grand opening was attended by representatives from five organisations considered globally as the epitome of a sustainable business: Frasers Property Thailand, PTT Global Chemical, Siam Cement Group, Thai Union Group Pcl, and Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev).

ThaiBev president and chief executive, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, as the expo's organising chairman, said his company is embracing and prioritising the sufficiency economy philosophy to help the government achieve 17 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Thapana said he hoped the expo would serve as a major forum to discuss and share knowledge about sustainability. He also wanted the expo to inspire visitors to join a decade of action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

"I believe that all of us want to make the world move sustainably with us," Mr Thapana said.

Sumet Tantivejkul, secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation (left) and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, give opening speeches. photos by wichan charoenkiatpakul

The expo opening also included a special presentation on the economy's sufficiency in the decade of action by Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation.

Dr Sumet encouraged attendees to raise awareness about environment-saving methods before making a "better world", as more natural disasters due to global warming are occurring.

He said that some might have misconceptions about the philosophy promoted by the late king, which encourages people to prepare for changes in the global environment.

"His Majesty [King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great] said to us that we needed moderation, reasonableness, and self-immunity to control our greed," said Dr Sumet.