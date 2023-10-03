PM to review charter rewrite names

The make-up of a government-initiated panel to draft a referendum on amending the charter will be forwarded to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today, according to panel chairman Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham, who is deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said he has put together the charter referendum committee, and the names of the members will be submitted to the premier.

The number of members currently stands at 35 although he plans to keep it at no more than 30, he said, adding they include politicians, political activists, civil sector members, and representatives of those working in security affairs.

He said the Move Forward Party (MFP) has agreed to join the panel but has not yet submitted the name of its representative.

The panel will also be represented by members of political movements, student activists and professional associations.

The politicians include Pheu Thai Party list-MP Chusak Sirinil; former justice permanent secretary Kittipong Kittiyarak; Nikom Chamong of the Chartthaipattana Party; Supachai Jaisamut of the Bhumjaithai Party; Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana of the United Thai Nation Party; and Dech-it Khaothong of the Democrat Party.

Representatives from other sectors include Gen Chatchawal Khamkasem, former director-general of the Secretariat Department Office under the Permanent Secretary for Defence; former deputy police chief Pol Gen Suthep Boonraksa; red-shirt member Viphuthalaeng Pattanaphumthai; and political activist Sirawith "Ja New" Seritiwat.

Mr Phumtham said his committee will set the working timeline after the prime minister's review, adding it should be known by the end of this year whether a referendum will need to be held and how many rounds would be necessary.

He also said that it is too early to discuss what questions might be put to voters.

Earlier, Mr Phumtham said he expected the charter rewrite and accompanying organic laws would be completed within four years of the amendment being announced. The government wanted to keep the number of referendums at a minimum as each round is estimated to cost 3-4 billion baht.

In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled the public must approve any move to amend the entire charter, and if that first referendum is approved, another must be held to see if people approve of the new content.