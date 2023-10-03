Former MP Pareena calls for senator Porntip's resignation over Iceland trip

Pareena Kraikupt, then Palang Pracharath MP for Ratchaburi, attends a parliamentary meeting on Feb 16, 2021. On Tuesday, the former MP called for senator Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan to resign over her trip to Iceland during a sitting of parliament, and said she will ask the anti-graft agency to investigate the senator's ethical conduct. (File photo)

Former Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt has called for senator Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan's resignation over her trip to Iceland during a parliamentary meeting, and will ask the anti-graft agency to investigate her ethical conduct.

Ms Pareena posted her demand that Khunying Porntip resign on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Taking leave from parliament meetings for a trip!! Just because you bought an air ticket in advance. Posting photos (on social media) during the visit shows no embarrassment over a bad action that caused damage to the dignity of senators.

“As a taxpayer, I want to call on Khunying Porntip to resign as a senator so she will have time to travel and this will open way for another senator next in line with the determination to work for the country and people to replace her,’’ the former PPRP MP said.

She did not mention what bad action the senator did. But Khunying Porntip earlier posted a photo on social media showing her reclining on protected moss on an Icelandic lava field. The photo was deleted after it drew criticism from netizens over her lying on moss in an area safeguarded for its ecological sensitivity.

Khunying Porntip’s trip to Iceland also sparked drama when the Thai chef at a Japanese restaurant chased her off the premises.

On Monday, the senator said she sympathised with the Thai chef who chased her away, and was not planning legal action against him.

Speaking at parliament, the senator said the incident, widely reported on social and mainstream media, occurred when she and her friends went to the restaurant in Iceland last week.

On her Facebook page, Ms Pareena said she also planned to travel and had arranged a meeting with her younger sister in advance. But her trip differed from Khunying Porntip's in that she did not use taxpayers’ money. After returning from the trip on Tuesday, she would go to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

She would ask the NACC to investigate the senator’s ethical conduct for taking leave during a parliament meeting for an overseas trip.

“There have been cases where certain parliamentarians gave their electronic voting cards to other parliamentarians, who then cast a vote on their behalf. ……….. Now, a senator took leave from a parliamentary meeting, not to visit a constituency but to go on leave, on a holiday. Even though her taking leave followed legal procedures, it was during a parliamentary meeting. This sets a bad example. Were her actions contrary to ethical standards?’’ she wrote.

In April, the Supreme Court banned Ms Pareena from politics for life for wrongfully occupying land in a forest reserve in her home province of Ratchaburi.