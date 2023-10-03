Couple say seller failed to send them B30m winning tickets

Five first-prize wining lottery tickets for the Oct 1 draw. (Photo: Lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd Facebook page)

A couple in Uthai Thani filed a police complaint against a lottery agent they say failed to send them five lottery tickets they bought online that won first-prizes totalling 30 million baht.

The seller claimed he was unable to contact the buyer on the purchase date to send the tickets.

Lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd said on Tuesday he was confident the tickets belonged to his clients and he would initiate action to recover them on Wednesday.

Somkiart Liamsuwan, 60, and his wife Nareerat Punpamorn, 37, of tambon Nong Krathum in Thap Than district of Uthai Thani, submitted evidence of their purchase of the tickets to Talukdu police in Thap Than district on Monday.

The evidence consisted of chat messages between Mr Somkiart and an agent of the Heng Heng lotto Facebook page.

Ms Nareerat said her husband had contacted the Facebook page to buy lottery tickets on Sept 23 after they both worshipped at a statue of a popular monk and sought blessings and lucky numbers for the Oct 1 lottery draw.

Her husband then purchased five lottery tickets all with the same number, 7272702, from this Facebook page at a cost of 720 baht. The money was to be paid after the tickets were sent to the buyer, according to Ms Nareerat.

The five tickets won first prize, worth 30 million baht in total. She immediately contacted the lotto page, but the agent said he had not been able to contact the buyer.

Mr Somkiart said it was the first time he had bought lottery tickets online. He confirmed he placed the order on Sept 23.

He received a chat message back from the seller asking him to confirm his phone number for contact. He replied on Sept 25 with a “like’’ sticker to confirm it. He then waited for his tickets, but they never arrived.

His wife said he never received a phone call from the seller.