Siam Paragon shooter arrested

Several injured after 14-year-old with handgun fires off shots inside mall

A police officer subdues a gunman at the Siam Kempinski Hotel, adjacent to Siam Paragon shopping centre, following a shooting inside the shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau Facebook)

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who fired off shots inside Siam Paragon, injuring at least five people and sending hundreds fleeing the shopping mall on Rama I Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4.20pm. People who fled the scene said that more than 10 rounds of gunshots were heard.

A police special operations team dispatched to the scene pursued the assailant and managed to corner him at the nearby Siam Kempinski Hotel around 5.10pm. He laid down his weapon and surrendered without a struggle.

Video and still images posted on social media showed a male in a black shirt and camouflage pants carrying a handgun.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he had been briefed about a “shooting” and was monitoring developments. The national police chief, Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, was on his way to the scene.

The entrances and exits of the mall were closed, according to local reports. The BTS Skyway was also closed and the Skytrain was not stopping at the Siam BTS station.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large.

In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.