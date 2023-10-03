Flu guidelines aim to curb waves among at-risk groups

People receive a flu shot at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Department of Medical Services has issued guidelines for treating patients with mild or severe influenza symptoms.

The guidelines were posted on the department’s website and social media on Monday and are intended for health personnel and public health officers.

Individuals experiencing pneumonia or having a blood oxygen level below 95%, as well as those showing neurological symptoms, a loss of appetite, dehydration or other complications are considered to have severe symptoms.

At-risk groups include people who are obese, pregnant, over 60 years old, or suffering from chronic illnesses like asthma, pulmonary, cardiovascular, liver or kidney diseases, cancer, immunodeficiency, genetic and developmental disorders.

They are considered to be in urgent need of antiviral drugs and close monitoring. If their conditions fail to improve within 48 hours, they must be admitted to a hospital, according to the guidelines.

In addition, antibacterial drugs must be administered to patients with severe symptoms if they have pneumonia caused by a bacterial infection.

Patients outside the at-risk groups will be treated based on their symptoms. Antiviral drugs may be considered if they show any worrying symptoms within 48 hours.

Antibacterial drugs are not necessary unless signs of an ear infection or sinusitis appear. Patients falling into this category can be treated at home but must wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance, wash their hands regularly and avoid crowded places. If symptoms persist after two days or if respiratory problems arise, a doctor's consultation is advised.

According to the guidelines, Oseltamivir will mainly be administered, while Favipiravir will be reserved for patients with only mild symptoms. Antiviral drugs are more effective if administered within the first 48 hours of contracting influenza.

Doctors may also consider administering Oseltamivir for five days based on the age and weight of the patient. Oseltamivir can cause birth defects as well as other abnormalities in infants of breastfeeding mothers.

Meanwhile, Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonologist at Vichaiyut Hospital, posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday, urging people to get the influenza vaccine to reduce the severity of related symptoms and reduce fatalities.