Social enterprise network ‘has earned B2bn’ for communities

Visitors attend the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Pracharath Rak Samakkee (PRS) social enterprise network has generated more than 2 billion baht for communities nationwide, a seminar at the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) was told on Sunday.

The figure was given by Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) president Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, who chairs the Pracharath working team.

The network operates under the “social enterprise” concept in 76 provinces across Thailand. It helps develop community products to meet international standards and appeal to modern consumers.

The PRS network has supported 1,552 projects, generating 2.14 billion baht for 114,362 households since the project started seven years ago. Last year, it generated 414 million baht, he said.

Mr Thapana said the working team has adopted the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to guide the PRS project.

The network also follows the royal instruction of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua to maintain and extend royal projects for the benefit of the people.

“I’d like to thank everyone for participating in the project for the past seven years,” he said. “The working team will continue to develop communities further to create self-reliance for sustainability.”

Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Interior, said local economic development can help create equality and improve people’s quality of life.

He said the ministry has focused on developing the agriculture sector, as well as product processing and community-based tourism by helping with knowledge sharing, marketing and management.

He said the PRS network has enjoyed strong support from government, private, academic and civil society cooperation.

Mr Suttipong urged individuals to encourage religious leaders and the mass media to cooperate as part of a team to expand the PRS network further.