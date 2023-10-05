BMA urged to manage new train

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) has suggested the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) take over managing the Green Line electric train from its business arm, Krungthep Thanakom (KT), or return the project to the government.

The suggestion was made yesterday to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt by the BMC's sub-committee exploring ways to settle the Green Line's debt problem.

The BMA's final decision is expected in a week, the governor said.

Mr Chadchart said his team would need more time to study the plan as it is drafting a new proposal regarding the Green Line's concession renewal, which is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Interior next week.

Aside from taking over the line's management from KT, the BMC's sub-committee also suggested the BMA separate issues pertaining to the installation of the electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems of the Green Line's extensions 1 and 2 from the operation and maintenance (O&M) contract, said Napapon Chirakul, Bangkok councillor for Bangkok Noi district, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the BMC's sub-committee.

The BMA should also engage in the contract directly with Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), operator of the Green Line service, said Mr Napapon.

There should also be a clause in the contract where the KT confirms it has agreed to the BMA taking over the management of the Green Line extensions, he said.

KT hired the BTSC to install the E&M systems of the Green Line extensions and operate the electric rail service, incurring 50 billion baht in debt.