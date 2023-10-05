Govt mulls poverty cure with P-Move

The government has pledged to set up a central committee to deal with nine policies to tackle poverty as proposed by the People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move).

The agreement came after Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister of Agriculture Capt Thammanat Prompow met 13 representatives from P-Move, which has been holding demonstrations outside Government House.

Those who joined the rally that started on Tuesday are demanding that no legal action or pressure be applied to the group as a result of its actions.

They are also pressing the government to agree to a nine-item petition the group proposed in February.

The petition includes demands for community land ownership and community rights to manage local resources, especially for people living on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand, people's basic welfare, and fair and equal treatment.

Mr Phumtham said previous governments tackled some of these issues, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recognises the problems the group is facing. The premier has ordered the two ministers to deal with the group's petition.

Mr Phumtham said Capt Thammanat will see to the formation of a committee coordinating with the group and the government. A panel is expected to be up and running in the next two weeks.

"As some of the demands involve the work of several ministries and are expected to take some time to solve, we need to discuss with the group the government's working direction," added Mr Phumtham.

He also advised the group to move their rally from Ratchadamnoen Road to a designated area but said he was concerned the demonstrators may ignore the suggestion.

Meanwhile, Theeranet Chaisuwan, secretary-general of P-Move, said initial talks with the government were positive.

The agriculture minister will issue a report for the cabinet next week.