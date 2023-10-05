Ayutthaya faces threat of flooding

Ayutthaya province has put up dykes along the banks of the fast-swelling Chao Phraya River, which is threatening to overflow and flood homes and historical sites.

The authorities said the river continues to rise due to an increasing volume of water from upstream provinces. The province's industrial estates reported on Wednesday that no flooding had affected them yet.

Ayutthaya governor Niwat Rungsakorn, his deputy Pairat Petyuan and officials from the Office for Prevention and Mitigation in Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya and the 3rd Regional Office of Fine Arts Department visited the historical site of Wat Chaiwatthanaram, one of the most flood-prone spots along the Chao Phraya, and nearby areas.

They inspected the strength of a concrete dyke which was 1.9 metres tall and 165m long to protect the historic riverside sanctuary.

Mr Niwat said the Chao Phraya barrage in upstream Chai Nat province is discharging water at a rate of 1,449 cubic metres per second (m³/s), which is triggering floods in Ayutthaya's Phak Hai, Bang Ban, Sena and Bang Pa-in districts.

Local agencies have warned residents to listen out for updates on the flood situation and prepare for evacuation if necessary, he added.

Meanwhile, industrial estates in Ayutthaya have raised flood barriers around their properties to over 1.8m.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, said the risk of flooding in the industrial estates is low. He said most areas have a fully functional drainage system and efficient barriers.

Effective flood prevention measures have been in place at industrial estates since the disastrous floods of 2011.

However, in Pathum Thani, Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang, chairman of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation, said parts of Moo 1 and Moo 10 in the Sala Khru area of Nong Suea district have been declared disaster zones due to heavy flooding there.

After inspecting the Raphiphat channel's floodgate in Nong Suea district, he said the Pathum Thani PAO is deploying 20 water pumps as more water from Saraburi and Nakhon Nayok is expected to reach the area soon.