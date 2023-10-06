Srettha embarks on flood-monitoring mission

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspects Siam Paragon on Thursday following the shooting at the Bangkok shopping mall. Mr Srettha will visit flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon and Roi Et on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will visit flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon and Roi Et on Friday, where the extent of the damage is still being assessed and assistance measures devised.

The continuing downpours have unleashed floods which inundated at least 1,600 villages in 28 provinces from Sept 26 till yesterday, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The prime minister is being accompanied on his tour by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chaiya Promma and Deputy Interior Minister Kriang Kantinan.

Mr Srettha will attend the follow-up meeting on the flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani at the Regional Irrigation Office 7 on Friday and later visit the hydro-gauging station (M7) at Seri Democracy Bridge in Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Mr Chai said Mr Srettha will also meet flood victims and provide them with essential items before he travels on to Phibun Mangsahan district.

Floods have affected 35 villages in Muang and Warin Chamrap districts of Ubon Ratchathani.

On Saturday, the prime minister and officials will travel to Ban Sai Ngam village in tambon Kud Kung in Kham Khuean Kaeo district of Yasothon at 10.30am. They are also scheduled to visit the drug rehabilitation centre at Hua Ton Police Station in Suwannaphum district of Roi Et at 2pm before returning to Bangkok, Mr Chai added.

"The prime minister's visit will involve inspecting the flood management measures in the Chi and Mun river basins, as well as following up on the assistance given to residents impacted by floods in these areas," said Mr Chai.

In Ubon Ratchathani, water retained in reservoirs and elsewhere was at 89% of total capacity, making many areas vulnerable to floods.

In Yasothon, the storage was measured at 65% and in Roi Et, 37%.

Flooding has affected 13,200 households across Tak, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani and Trat provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

In Kalasin, 322 villages in 10 districts are inundated, including Khong Chai, Huai Mek and Kamalasai. Heavy rains are expected till Saturday in the upper part of the country.