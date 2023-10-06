Top cop's appointment 'neglected seniority'

Sereepisuth: Post 'violates rule'

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, yesterday filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), accusing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other members of the Police Commission of unlawfully appointing Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol as the new police chief.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth, himself a former police chief, was accompanied by his lawyer, Ananchai Chaidet.

In the petition, Mr Srettha, who is the ex-officio chair of the Police Commission, and nine other members are accused of unlawfully appointing Pol Gen Torsak by failing to adhere to a seniority rule under the Police Act.

The nine other commissioners are former police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy national police chief Chinnapat Sarasin, former deputy police chief Manoo Mekmok, former deputy police chief Winai Thongson, police inspector-general Wissanu Prasarttong-Osoth, Royal Police Cadet Academy council chairman Supachai Yavaprabhas, former permanent secretary for the interior Chatchai Promlert, Civil Service Commission secretary-general Piyawat Sivaraks, and Public Sector Development Commission secretary-general Onfa Vejjajiva.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth told reporters the appointment contradicted Section 258 of the constitution, which stipulates that the seniority system ensures fairness and that regular reshuffles of the top brass mean the police work independently and efficiently.

He said there were four candidates in the selection process on Sept 27 -- with Pol Gen Torsak being fourth in seniority.

Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote was the most senior, followed by Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn and Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, he said.

Although Mr Srettha abstained from the vote, he can still be held responsible as he was the one who nominated Pol Gen Torsak for the post, Pol Gen Sereepisuth said.

He said he would ask the NACC to look into whether there was a breach of Section 157 of the Criminal Code for malfeasance in office and other related offences.

Mr Ananchai said that when he announced he would defend Pol Gen Surachate and eight police officers accused of being involved in a network of illegal gambling websites, a senior government official called him asking if he would drop the case.