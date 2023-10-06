Shooter bought 'blank gun' online

The 14-year-old shooter at Siam Paragon purchased his modified blank gun online, according to police. Three men were arrested yesterday for selling the weapon and bullets to him.

Pol Maj Gen Samran Nuanma said the teenager had a modified gun designed for firing blank rounds to enable it to use live ammunition.

During their investigation, police found he had contacted an online gun seller via a Facebook page, expressing his interest in firearms, and they had conversations online. But the suspect hesitated to buy a real gun due to the high price, said a police source.

He then placed an order for 9mm bullets at a cost of 1,000 baht and transferred the money. A few days later, he received a parcel at his condominium room in Sathon district containing the bullets.

The teen subsequently ordered a modified blank gun, later used in his shooting rampage inside Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. The incident left two foreign nationals dead and five others wounded.

The investigation also found the boy lacked funds to acquire the blank gun. He then borrowed money through an online money lending application and later transferred 16,000 baht to the seller, who later sent the gun to his condo.

The police source said the Facebook page is run by Akkharawit Jaithong, 22, in Yala. The page had been open for about five months before it was shut down around 10.20pm on the day of the shooting.

Police expanded their investigation, leading to the arrest of two more suspects -- the father of Mr Akkharawit in tambon Sateng of Muang district in Yala and another suspect in Bangkok yesterday.

The arrests came after Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered Yannawa police to gather evidence and seek court approval for issuing warrants against the three individuals involved in the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition.

Police said Suwananhong Phramkhanajarn, 45, father of Mr Akkharawit, owned a bank account to which the teenager transferred money to purchase the weapon. Both father and son were charged with colluding in the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and selling firearms and ammunition without permission.

Seized from their house were 209 rounds of ammunition for blank guns, 33 metal parts, nine magazines and other items. Two bank accounts were also frozen. The two men were then taken to Bangkok for questioning.

The third suspect, Piyabut Pienpitak, 30, was arrested in Bangkok. He was involved as he sold the 9mm bullets to Mr Akkharawit.

During questioning, Mr Suwananhong and Mr Akkharawit denied all charges.