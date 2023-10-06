1.5m sandbags for river use

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will place 1.5 million sandbags along the banks of the Chao Phraya River to help prevent flooding after the Chao Phraya Dam discharges more water due to increased rainfall.

Surat Charoenchaisakul, director of city drainage and sewerage, said yesterday that officials have been assigned to monitor water levels along the Chao Phraya's distributaries, such as the Bangkok Noi canal, Maha Sawat canal and Phra Khanong canal.

He said the sandbags will be stacked along the riverbanks by mid-October.

Residents who live along the river can access flood warnings or request assistance via the BMA's platforms: dds.bangkok.go.th, www.prbangkok.com, www.twitter.com/bkk_best and the Traffy Fondue mobile app.

The Central Public Disaster Mitigation and Prevention Centre earlier announced that heavy rain was expected yesterday and today in the northeastern, central and southern regions, raising the water level at the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.

The dam will release water at a rate of 1,000-1,400 m³/s, potentially raising the Chao Phraya River's water level in Nonthaburi province by another 1-1.5 metres.

The centre requested local government agencies to stack sandbags along the riverbank and warned locals to follow flood updates closely.

More information can be found via the centre's hotline, 1784, or its official Line account, @3384DDPM.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin revealed after he visited flood-hit Sukhothai province on Monday that the situation is still worrying because the Yom River, which flows through the province, does not have a dam.

Hit by rising water levels from northern provinces such as Kamphaeng Phet, Phayao and Phrae, Sukhothai is expected to be hit again and experience twice the damage it has sustained over the past couple of days, said Mr Somsak.