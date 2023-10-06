Chinese woman dies in Phuket hotel fall

Boyfriend tells police he prevented woman from jumping once but could not hold on the second time

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital examine the body of a Chinese woman who fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pullman Hotel in the Karon area of Phuket early on Friday. (Supplied photo/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Chinese woman died in a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Muang district of this southern resort island early on Friday, police said.

The 34-year-old woman arrived in Thailand on Monday on a tourist visa.

Hassen Hamrouni, 35, a Tunisian national, told a Karon police investigator that he and the woman were lovers. They checked into the Pullman Hotel in tambon Karon at 3pm on Thursday and were staying in a room on the 10th floor.

After having dinner and drinking wine at a restaurant at the hotel on Thursday evening, they went up to the room at 10pm. Mr Hamrouni said that while they were in the room, his girlfriend repeatedly said she wanted to die, but he paid no attention to what she said.

In the small hours on Friday, while he was in the bathroom, the woman walked to the balcony and tried to jump off. He came out in time to stop her, brought her back into the room and tried to calm her.

About an hour later, the woman ran out to the balcony and tried to jump off. Her boyfriend said he managed to grab one of her legs but was unable to hold on because of her weight. The woman subsequently fell to the ground.

Kritchana Kingmala, a hotel receptionist, told police that at about 4am while on a walkway to the hotel lobby, he heard people yelling. He looked up and saw a man holding a leg of a woman on a balcony on the 10th floor. The woman plunged onto the walkway and died shortly afterward.

He informed the hotel’s security chief, who alerted the police.

Forensic police and a doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital have conducted an autopsy on the woman. Her body remains at the hospital pending the conclusion of the investigation into what led to her death.