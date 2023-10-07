Democrat calls for probe into Thaksin

Former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong petitioned the House panel on police affairs yesterday to look into the controversy surrounding jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is allegedly receiving special treatment in hospital.

The controversial photo showing convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra with his grandchild in a swimming pool. Questions have been raised as to the nature of the treatment he is receiving in hospital. TV Screen Capture

In a press conference arranged to discuss his demand for the House panel to investigate claims about Thaksin, the veteran Democrat showed an undated photo of the ex-premier playing with his grandchild in a pool.

Thaksin, 74, was admitted to Police General Hospital on the night of Aug 22, about 13 hours after he was sent to prison, and he has been staying there since. The Royal Thai Police and the Corrections Department have denied giving the convict any privileged treatment.

Mr Watchara said he asked the House panel to inquire about what criteria Thaksin has met to be granted medical care at Police General Hospital and to summon national police chief Torsak Sukvimol to clarify "on what floor of the hospital the swimming pool was located".

He said he also petitioned the House committee on the affairs of courts and independent agencies to find out if the Finance Ministry has filed claims for compensation from Thaksin in regard to the Exim Bank loan case.

According to the Democrat, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) told the ministry to seek compensation from Thaksin, who was found guilty of ordering the Exim Bank to lend 4 billion baht to Myanmar to benefit his telecommunications empire.

Mr Watchara said another petition was lodged with the House committee on finance and monetary affairs over Stark Corporation accounting fraud, estimated to have caused 18.4 billion baht in damage.

Meanwhile, political activist Srisuwan Janya called on the Election Commission yesterday to probe whether Pheu Thai may have violated the political party law. His call came after Pheu Thai heavyweight Chalerm Ubumrung said he had turned his back on Thaksin for good this week. Pol Capt Chalerm was reportedly angered after learning from a news report that Thaksin did not want him and his son, Wan Ubumrung, to have cabinet portfolios because they were "troublesome".