Navy chief vows to build royal barge

The navy chief has given the green light to build a royal barge for King Rama X, saying the navy's duty is to protect the monarchy.

Adm Adung Pan-iam revealed at the annual policy meeting for the 2024 fiscal year that navy officials will devote themselves to the monarchy, be extremely disciplined and protect the Thai seas through the next fiscal year. The meeting was joined by high-ranking officers and navy commanders across the country online.

To celebrate the King's 72nd birthday next year, Adm Adung said the navy will build a royal barge for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua as well as continue his royal projects and utilise the navy's capacity for royal volunteers.