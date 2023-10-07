MFP warned over amnesty law push

The ruling Pheu Thai Party yesterday cautioned the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) to be careful that its latest push for an amnesty law does not trigger a major political conflict.

Submitted to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Thursday, a draft of the proposed amnesty law has prompted some critics of the MFP, including Senator Somchai Swangkarn, to say the MFP is aiming for a blanket amnesty for offenders of the lese majeste law, Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The bill's submission date was apparently intended to coincide with the 47th anniversary of the Oct 6, 1976 bloodbath of pro-democracy protesters, many of whom were university students.

MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon said upon submitting the bill that it would apply to political offenders who faced legal action for their participation in protests triggered by political divisions, starting from Feb 11, 2006, the first protest held by the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) against the Thaksin administration until the day the bill takes effect.

Aside from the PAD, other groups expected to benefit from the law include the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), or the red shirts, which was protesting against coup makers and the military-installed regime from 2009 until 2010; the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), which was rallying against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration from 2013 until 2014; student and other protest groups moving against the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) from 2014 until 2019; and the Ratsadorn Group, protesting against the Prayut regime from 2020 until 2021.

Pheu Thai leader Chusak Sirinil said the MFP needs to be more prudent in its new move to push for an amnesty. Otherwise, the move could adversely trigger a new social division as the draft law could be interpreted differently across various groups.

Considering the MFP's stance on the lese majeste law and previous calls for an amnesty for Section 112 offenders, Mr Chusak said he was particularly concerned.

Pheu Thai, at this point, remains undecided about whether it will submit its own version along with the MFP's draft.

He said that the party is still split over the matter and aware of its history of being accused of pushing similar bills in the past.

He was apparently referring to Pheu Thai's attempts to pass a very broad amnesty law during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration. The proposed amnesty ignited mass demonstrations by the PDRC, which blasted the legislation as a legal whitewash for Thaksin.

Responding to the MFP's claim that its amnesty bill is the first step towards bringing a so-called legal war and conflicts associated with it to an end before national peace can be restored, Mr Chusak said the MFP needs to try harder to convince the public of its reasoning.