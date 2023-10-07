Scooter accidents spur training call

Eighty-one delivery riders were involved in road accidents last year in which 28 died and 36 seriously injured.

Most of the causes were speeding, driving in the wrong lane, using mobile phones while driving, and rushing to deliver goods in a specified time.

Kongkarn Takhiranrit, acting director of the Social Risk Control Office, Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), said delivery riders and motorcycle taxis are among Thailand's most reported deaths in road accidents.

She said that there are 5,556 motorcycle taxi service stations across Bangkok with 84,547 registered riders.

Ms Kongkarn noted that both delivery riders and motorcycle taxi drivers lack traffic risk assessment skills and are in need of defensive driving training to reduce the risk of road accidents.

On Thursday, the delivery rider and motorcycle taxi safety management subcommittee held a seminar to reinforce road safety among riders.

Ms Kongkarn told the seminar that the Social Risk Control Office had created defensive driving guidelines for both delivery riders and motorcycle taxis, an effort assisted by the Thailand Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and Labour Ministry.

The project was subsidised by ThaiHealth, Road Safety Thailand, the Road Safety Policy Foundation, Purple Ventures Co Ltd (Robinhood), the Motorcycle Taxis and Delivery Riders Association and its network.

Sombat Puttasamrit, business development manager of SCG Skills Development Co Ltd, said at the event that the company is working with ThaiHealth and Road Safety Thailand to offer training courses for defensive driving to those working as delivery and motorcycle taxi riders.

He noted that the courses will include traffic law, mental preparedness, fatigue management, risk assessment and solutions for both expected and unexpected situations. The training aims to raise safety awareness and expects rider networks to help promote the practice.