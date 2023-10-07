Motorway 6 to be tested at New Year

The Department of Highways (DoH) plans to partially open a section of Motorway 6 near the Pak Chong bypass during the New Year holiday free of charge.

Sarawut: Project 92% complete

DoH director-general Sarawut Songsivilai yesterday followed up on the progress of Motorway 6, which is to connect Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima. He said the 84.6-billion-baht project covering 196 kilometres is about 92% complete, and the DoH expects the motorway will be fully operational by June 2025.

To help ease traffic during the New Year, the DoH will partly open an 80km section in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is already completed. Motorists will be able to use the highway from Pak Chong to Sikhiu, Kham Thale So and Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road without tolls during the long New Year holiday, having also been afforded a similar preview of the Pak Chong to Kham Thale section during this year's Songkran festival.

The Motorway 6 project is part of a nationwide network expansion set to serve as a gateway linking Bangkok with the northeastern region. The project features an elevated road, which will help improve logistics and transport.

The highway also connects with the northern segment of the existing Outer Ring Road (or Kanchanaphisek Road) in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya province and the western Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.