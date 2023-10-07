Thai earth satellite launch delayed

A European Space Agency Vega-C rocket carrying Thailand’s Theos-2 satellite is seen at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. (Photo: Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency)

The launch of Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) has been postponed due to a technical problem.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) said on Saturday that the liftoff of Theos-2 had been scrubbed 14 seconds before launch.

Besides Theos-2, the launch of Taiwan’s Triton (Formosat-7R) weather satellite and 10 small satellites European Space Agency satellites attached to the same rocket at the Spaceport in the South American country of French Guiana, were also delayed.

During the livestream by Gistda, a warning system was showing errors at 8.37am Thailand time. The Theos-2 developers, Arianespace and Airbus, later confirmed the launch was suspended indefinitely.

Supamas Isarabhakdi, the minister of higher education, science research and innovation, said the technical error was caused by electrical overloads that exceeded the threshold. The satellite’s safety management unit had to discontinue the operation.

She added that Arianespace would publish the satellite inspection report on Sunday, and Gistda would reveal the next launch date as soon as possible.

The US Federal Aviation Administration, Gistda said on Facebook, had decreed that a launch must be delayed if weather impacts or technical errors could interfere with a smooth process. In the case of Theos-2, the technical error included launch equipment on the ground or damaged satellite parts.