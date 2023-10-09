Ex-envoy found dead in his home

A former Thai ambassador to Denmark was found dead in his luxury house in Bangkok's Chatuchak district early yesterday, with investigators suspecting he was a victim of foul play.

Pol Capt Puthipong Hongthong, deputy chief investigator at Suthisan police station, said the body of Wichit Chitwiman, 63, was found by workers who came to the house to do some repairs.

Upon arriving at the house on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, the workers pressed the buzzer at the front gate, but no one responded, he said. The workers detected a foul smell coming from the house and immediately alerted the police, as the house was locked from the inside.

Neighbours told the workers they began noticing an unusual odour coming out of the house "a few days earlier", he said.

After the police gained access, they found a body laid out in a restroom on the second floor, covered with cardboard boxes.

Investigators found out that the former Thai ambassador to Denmark lived alone in the house, which he had only just finished renovating about a month ago.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, said Wichit had been stabbed three times in the chest.

Two blood-stained knives were found at the scene. The knives are believed to be among those kept in the kitchen at the house.

Wichit was last heard from on Sept 27. Police suspected the killing was committed by two suspects, aged 14 and 17.

Wichit: Heldpost in Denmark

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has ordered officers to expedite the investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp said while investigators do not have reason to believe his relatives or workers who renovated the house had anything to do with Wichit's death, they will be summoned for questioning.

Several rooms on the first and second floors had been ransacked, suggesting robbery was a motive, but the entire crime scene showed no signs of forced entry, he said.

Police found blood trail near the entrance of the house, which continued on the second floor. The victim had apparently gone into the restroom to hide.