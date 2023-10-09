Victim's parents plan to sue suspect

The mother of the Myanmar woman who died in the Siam Paragon shopping complex shooting last week and her employer will sue the teenage shooter and his parents for damages.

Lawyer Thanaphon Settheesombat, representing Khin Win, mother of the Myanmar victim Moe Myint, also known as Tawan, said record of a conversation was leaked from the 14-year-old shooter's online chat group showing his friends admired the shooting.

Mr Thanaphon said he is representing Tawan's mother in the legal proceedings in Thailand, as she lives in Myanmar. The victim's family intends to pursue both criminal and civil action.

The owner of Take Toys Co Ltd, identified only as Paranee, Tawan's employer, told reporters she was deeply worried upon learning the shooter had jokingly texted his peers about the attack.

On Saturday night, the father of the teenage shooter attended Tawan's funeral at Wat Phasuk Maneechak in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. There, he met Khin Win and prostrated himself at her feet to beg for forgiveness for his son. The father offered an envelope containing compensation to Khin Win. But the woman turned down his offer and said her daughter's life cannot be compensated with money. Tawan's body will be cremated today.

Tawan: To be cremated today

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong also joined the religious ceremony yesterday and gave compensation worth 200,000 baht to Tawan's mother. The money is provided under the law governing compensation to victims in criminal cases.

He said the ministry is working with state agencies to provide a larger sum amounting to 6.2 million baht to Tawan's family. That amount comprises five million baht pledged by the Siam Paragon management and another 1.2 million baht from the government.

A Chinese tourist was also killed in the shooting.