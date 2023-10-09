B20 city train fare to cabinet next week, early implementation

The government's 20 baht flat fare policy for train travel in Bangkok will go to the cabinet on Oct 16 for approval and early implementation, Transport Minister Suriya Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday.

It would first be introduced on the Purple and Red lines.

Mr Suriya expected the 20-baht flat fare for the two routes would take effect soon after the cabinet meeting on Oct 16, instead of on Dec 1 as earlier approved by the State Railway of Thailand. He did not give a more specific date.

Mr Suriya said he initially intended to table the matter for cabinet approval this week. But since Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin is on an overseas trip, it would instead be tnext week.

To use the flat fare, commuters must pay with a credit card or ATM card.

Currently fares on the Purple Line range from 14-42 baht, and the Red Line 12-42 baht.

The 41 kilometre SRT Red Line has 13 stations, connecting Taling Chan and Rangsit, while the 23km MRT Purple Line has 16 stations, running between Bang Sue and Khlong Bang Phai.



