Govt pushes title deed plan

Thamanat: New Year gift for farmers

The Agricultural Land Reform (ALR) Committee will move ahead with plans to revise its regulations to allow Sor Por Kor 4-01 landholders to turn their land reform papers into title deeds.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow on Monday told reporters that he has instructed the ALR secretary-general to meet with the legal affairs sub-committee to switch Sor Por Kor 4-01 papers into title deeds.

Once the upgrade is completed, the land can then be sold, something that cannot currently be done with land with Sor Por Kor status.

Capt Thamanat said the sub-committee agreed with the plan, and it will be implemented by the end of the year as a New Year gift for Thai farmers.

Capt Thamanat said he will chair the ALR committee meeting on Wednesday to see how many Sor Por Kor 4-01 land plots are currently being occupied nationwide and how long it will take to convert them into title deeds as the process requires changes to ministerial regulations.

He also insisted the farmland, once converted, will not fall into the hands of businesses.

Initially, he had informed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about progress with the planned conversion, which will start in the provinces that are ready for the land status upgrade.

He also gave his assurance that those who occupy Sor Por Kor land 4-01 legally will be able to obtain title deeds. Those eligible are those who farm for a living and who have no more than 50 rai of Sor Por Kor land.

The minister said the land will become an asset for farmers, boosting their financial security.

At present, about 36 million rai of Sor Por Kor land is occupied by 3 million farmers, he said.

Agricultural Land Reform Office secretary-general Vinaroj Supsongsuk said the office is in talks with the Treasury Department and academics over the appraisal of Sor Por Kor land prices. The appraisal will be necessary in the event that occupants of such land do not want to change their papers to title deeds.