Myanmar asked to help catch Vichit murder suspect

Forensic police, accompanied by rescue workers, at the house of the slain retired Thai ambassador in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. A 19-year-old Myanmar man is the prime suspect in the murder. (Photo supplied)

Immigration police have asked Myanmar authorities to help them catch the fleeing suspect in the murder of a retired Thai ambassador at his home in Bangkok.

The fugitive, Sai Myat Hoe, 19, a Myanmar national, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, accused of the premeditated murder of 63-year-old former ambassador to Denmark Vichit Chitvimarn.

Pol Col Khemmachart Wattananaphakasem, chief of Chiang Rai immigration office, said on Tuesday there were reports the suspect had purchased an air ticket to go to his hometown of Rangoon after fleeing through the Mae Sai border checkpoint in Chiang Rai.

Pol Col Khemmachart said he had sought cooperation from Myanmar officials to help find and catch the suspect. He expected an arrest soon.

The retired ambassador was found dead with three stab wounds to his chest inside his residence at a housing estate on Vibhavadi Rangsit 20 Road on Sunday.

The victim reportedly moved into the house on Sept 9 and lived there alone. The suspect had been working for him at the house since Sept 19.

Pol Maj Gen Attapol Anusit, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, said on Monday that the suspect was a house painter. CCTV footage showed him arriving at the victim’s home in the housing estate on Sept 25. Vichit opened the gate and let him in.

Three days later the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on the first floor of the house. Vichit fled to the second-floor toilet, where his attacker threatened him with a knife, forced the former envoy to give up his ATM card access number, and then killed him, according to police. A few hundred thousand baht was later withdrawn from Vichit's account at a shopping mall ATM.

Sai Myat Moe fled to Chiang Rai and then crossed into Myanmar’s Tachilek border town through the Mae Sai checkpoint on Sept 29.

Security camera recordings showed Sai Myat Moe took a Bangkok-Nan interprovincial bus, arriving at Mae Sai at 6.55am on Sept 29. He took a motocycle taxi to the immigration checkpoint about 7.12am, and crossed into Myanmar.

A motorcycle taxi driver at Mae Sai bus station, identified only as Theeraphan, 32, said he had taken the young man to the border checkpoint at Mae Sai Bridge 1. The fare was 60 baht. Nothing his passenger said or did had aroused his suspicions.