Controlled traffic zone declared in Chao Phraya River

Tugboats haul cargo barges in the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya province, where authorities on Wednesday declared a controlled maritime traffic zone. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Marine authorities have declared a controlled traffic zone in the Chao Phraya river in Ayutthaya, to reduce accidents during the arrival of the northern flood surge.

Pheerathorn Naksuk, director of the Marine Office in Ayutthaya, said on Wednesday the control zone was needed because the Royal Irrigation Department had began discharging water from the Chao Phraya Dam at 1,600 million cubic metres per second.

This caused the river to burst its banks, sending out a huge volume of water to flood riverside communities.

To reduce water accidents and aid the navigation of tugboats, a controlled maritime traffic zone had been declared for the Chao Phraya River from Wat Phananchoeng Voraviharn in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district to Ang Thong province, and in the Pasak River from Wat Phananchoeng Voraviharn to Nakhon Luang district of Ayutthaya.

Tugboats were limited to hauling a maximum three cargo barges. When passing under a bridge there must be another motorised boat at the rear helping control the barges.

Tugboats must not pull barges loaded above the legal weight limit. All tug crew must wear life jackets.