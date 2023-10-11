Israeli employers can 'sell' their Thai workers - official

Phairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary for labour (photo: Ministry of Labour)

Israeli employers are allowed by law to transfer their workers to other employers, the labour permanent secretary said on Wednesday in response to Thai evacuees'complaints.

Many Thai workers who fled conflict areas in Israel have complained that their former employers, the companies they signed up with, had sold them to other employers.

Permanent secretary Phairoj Chotikasatien said it was legal in Israel for employers to transfer their workers to other employers. He had confirmation of this from the Thai labour attache at the embassy in Tel Aviv.

He also said the Thai labour attache there was helping Thai workers with official financial assistance, repatriation procedures and negotiations for unpaid wages and allowances.

According to Mr Phairoj, 13 Thai workers were injured, two of them seriously. The death toll of 20 Thais in Israel had yet to be verified, he said. Fourteen Thai workers were abducted and 5,205 Thai workers wanted to return home.