Qatari tourist arrested for male rape

Police on Tuesday arrest a Qatari man, in a blue T-shirt, on suspicion of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old male worker from a fast-food establishment in Bangkok. (Photo supplied)

Police have arrested a Qatari man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old male employee of a fast-food shop at a hospital in Watthana district last week.

Police said the tourist, aged 23, was arrested at the hospital (name withheld) on Tuesday. He denied the charge.

The arrest followed a complaint by a teenage employee of a fast-food shop at the hospital.

The 18-year-old told police the suspect had come to the fast-food shop and asked for directions to a toilet at about 12.30am on Oct 6. He led the man to the nearby toilet.

Once there, the man allegedly forced him to go inside the toilet with him, locked the door and raped him.

Lumpini police checked security camera recordings, saw and identified the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant from the Bangkok South Criminal Court.

They executed the warrant when he returned to the hospital on Tuesday. Police said the suspect came back because he wanted to see the complainant again.