Family in shock after Israel death

The devastated mother and family members of Phongphat Suchat, 29, a Thai worker killed in a mortar attack in southern Israel, call on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to help them bring his body back home in Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Si Sa Ket public relation office)

The family of a Thai worker killed on Tuesday in an attack in Israel pleaded on Wednesday for the government to help bring the victim's body back to his home in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket.

Phraiwan Suchat, 53, and Warunee Daosai, 30, the devastated mother and wife of Phongphat Suchat, 29, the Thai worker killed in a mortar attack in southern Israel, called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to help them bring his body back home to Ban Krachaeng Muang in Kantharalak district.

Phongphat was killed along with another Thai worker when a mortar round exploded near them while they were working, said Surat Suchat, 34, Phongphat's brother, who witnessed the attack.

Phongphat and the other worker were standing about 20 metres from him when the mortar round hit, he said.

The mortar round exploded about five seconds after a siren went off, he said, adding that Israeli soldiers took away the bodies.

Mr Surat has also called on Mr Srettha to help coordinate transporting his brother's dead body back to Thailand.

As for his situation, Mr Surat said he and 59 other workers were now too afraid to go out to work while their employer had not shown up to check on them.

He said he is determined to leave Israel when arrangements are made for his brother's body and it is taken home, saying he will never return to work in Israel again.

Si Sa Ket governor Anupong Suksomnit leads officials to visit the family of Phongphat Suchat, 29, a Thai worker killed in a mortar attack in southern Israel, at the victim's house in Kantharalak district on Wednesday. (Photo: Si Sa Ket public relation office)

On Monday, an X user who went by the account name SuperBallAI began posting about his escape from a worker camp to a military shelter, where he spent the night before he was evacuated by six men in a car heading north.

The Thai worker claimed he later discovered he had been sold to a new employer against his will. "I had run for cover with a single backpack in hand. And I desperately want to go home, but I was sold to a new employer instead," the man posted on X.

The worker later wrote that a friend agreed to help and paid for a taxi to take him to stay at his friend's place while they tried to find an air ticket to return to Thailand.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary for labour, said that following complaints received from Thai workers in Israel who claimed they were sold to a new employer against their will, he had called the Thai labour attaché in Israel to ask about what had occurred and was informed that Israeli law allows such conduct.

Mr Pairoj said he had then instructed the labour attaché in Tel Aviv to begin visiting Thai workers in temporary shelters across Israel to offer them moral support and aid in registering for their return to Thailand. So far, at least 5,000 have signed up for a free flight back to Thailand arranged by the government.