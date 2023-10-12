10K handout supporters target critics

The government's digital wallet policy committee holds its first meeting at Government House on Oct 5. Supporters of the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme on Wednesday dismissed criticism of the policy by economic experts, saying the cash handout would reduce disparity and provide a much-needed economic lifeline to the poor. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Led by Jutipong Phummul, the group submitted a petition to the government urging it to go ahead and implement the digital wallet programme which was touted in parliament as part of an economic policy to revitialise the economy.

The petition was accepted by Somkid Chukong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs.

The move came after more than 120 scholars, researchers, economic experts and even former Bank of Thailand governors signed an open letter urging the Pheu Thai Party-led government to review the one-time handout scheme.

They were concerned the massive handout, which would require a budget of 560 billion baht and cover some 56 million people aged 16 and over, could fuel inflation and hurt fiscal discipline, destabilising the economy.

Mr Jutipong's group accused the critics of being biased against the "pro-democracy" government and having no care for the poor.

It said the government should consider taking legal action against those who urged people to withdraw money from certain banks amid rumours the government could seek loans from those banks to fund the scheme.

Mr Somkid yesterday assured the group the government would proceed with the policy. He reserved his opinion when asked if it faced resistance because it was the brainchild of the Pheu Thai Party.

Asked about reports that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was keeping an eye on the scheme for potential policy corruption, he said the NACC has ruled that it does not contravene election law.

He said the handout should be given to everyone aged over 16 regardless of their financial status, when asked about the suggestion the scheme should target vulnerable groups and low-income people.

He said it was difficult to divide between the wealthy and the poor and that people who do not want the money can choose not to spend it and the money would be returned to the state when the scheme ends.

On Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the Digital Wallet Steering committee would consider revising the scheme which could exclude wealthy people.