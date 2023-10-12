15 Thai workers arrive home from Israel

More than 5,000 seeking repatriation as conflict in Israel intensifies

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, joins other officials to welcome the first 15 Thai workers repatriated from Israel on Thursday at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Photo: @MFAThai Twitter)

The first group of 15 Thai workers returned home on Thursday morning from Israel, to the waiting arms of their families.

They arrived on board El Al Flight LY083 at Suvarnabhumi airport at 11.22am.

The workers were welcomed by Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Promphat.

Their families were also on hand to see them back at the airport.

Two of the returnees were injured and were placed in wheelchairs.

The 15 workers were to be taken in a bus from the airport to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for health screening. There, they would also be paid compensation by the Ministry of Labour before departing for their home provinces.

A total of 16 Thai workers are now known to have been taken hostage by Hamas fighters since the conflict began, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

As well, one more Thai has been reported killed, bringing the death toll to 21, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

A total of 5,174 of the 30,000 Thai workers in Israel have registered for voluntary repatriation, according to Kanchana Patarachoke, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has transport aircraft on standby to bring more Thais back home, pending permission from other countries to fly through their airspace. It hopes to begin evacuating Thai nationals on Sunday, with more flights planned on Oct 24.

Authorities have also booked 80 seats for Thais on commercial flights for departure next Wednesday, said Ms Kanchana.