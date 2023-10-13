Srettha visits to boost ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is welcomed by his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on his arrival to the city-state on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called on the Singapore government to further enhance economic cooperation between Thailand and the city-state as he landed in the Lion City to meet his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday.

The visit was part of Mr Srettha's first tour of the region after assuming office, which is meant to introduce him to other Southeast Asian leaders as Thailand's new prime minister.

Speaking after meeting Mr Shamugaratnam and Mr Lee, Mr Srettha said Singapore remains committed to being a "good friend" to Thailand. He also pledged to continue working to strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of both countries.

He vowed to make the most of existing channels for bilateral cooperation but also said the government is ready to discuss cooperation in other areas which have yet to be fully explored, such as the digital economy, green industry and bonds, and high-tech industries.

Mr Srettha also invited Singapore to invest in data centres in Thailand, which he said will play an important role in steering both countries' economies.

Thailand also pledged to help Singapore build its food security by promoting agricultural exports to Singapore.

Meanwhile, Mr Lee praised authorities in both countries for the successful integration of both nations' QR code-based payment gateways, PromptPay and PayNow, which has allowed account holders in either country to access their funds without the need to withdraw cash.