119 more Thai workers to return from Israel on Friday, Sunday

The second group of 19 Thai workers, accompanied by Thai embassy officials, at Tel Aviv airport prior to their departure on El Al flight to Bangkok on Friday. They are scheduled to arrive at 5.15pm on the same day. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

The second and third groups of Thai workers, 119 in total, are scheduled to return home from Israel on Friday and Sunday, following the first group of 15 which arrived on Thursday.

As arranged by the Thai embassy in Israel, the second group of 19 workers, all of them men, departed Tel Aviv on board El Al Airlines Flight LY085 at 4.30am (local time) on Friday.



The flight is scheduled to land at Suvarnabhumi airport on the same day at 5.15pm.



Kanchana Patarachoke, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the third group of 100 Thai workers, all men, would arrive home from Israel on Sunday.

They will depart Tel Aviv for Dubai on Fly Dubai Flight FZ1550 at 11am (local time) on Saturday. They will then take a connecting flight, FZ1837, departing at 8pm (local time) on Saturday and arrive at U-tapao airport in Rayong's Ban Chang district on Sunday at 7.25am.



From U-Tapao airport, they will be taken in a bus to SC Park Hotel in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok. Relatives can wait for them at the hotel where they will arrive at about 10am, Ms Kanchana said.



As of Friday, the number of Thai workers affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict stood at 21 killed, 14 injured and 16 believed to have been taken hostage.