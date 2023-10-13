PM Srettha to visit China next week

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gives a press interview at Government House on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will pay an official four-day visit to China next week.

During the Oct 16-19 visit he will also attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing where Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the forum, Mr Srettha, who is also the finance minister, will deliver a statement entitled: “Green Silk Road for Harmony with Nature” focusing on cooperation on the green economy and sustainable development.

During the official visit, at the invitation of Chinese premier Li Qiang, Mr Srettha will pay a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping, and hold talks with Mr Li and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Mr Srettha will also have discussions with Chinese business leaders to explore further cooperation in trade and investment between Thailand and China.

Members from the Thai private sector will also meet with their Chinese counterparts to discuss ways to enhance business partnerships.

Prime Minister Srettha will deliver remarks on key economic policies at an investment promotion forum, which will be attended by business leaders from both countries, the MFA said.

The prime minister’s visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the Thailand - China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to forge closer cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, which will be beneficial to the economic development and livelihoods of the people of both countries, it added.