Thais in France told to avoid crowded areas

French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris, as French government puts the nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The Thai embassy in Paris has issued a warning for Thai people in France to avoid crowded areas and tourist spots following a knife attack at a public school on Friday.

The warning was posted on the embassy's website on Saturday.



The embassy's post said following the knife attack at a public school in Arras, northern France, on Friday, the French government has heightened the national threat alert to the maximum level.



On Saturday, the French government ordered an emergency evacuation of people out of the Louvre Museum and Palace of Versailles as well as other important tourist spots after being alerted that the areas might have been targeted for bombings.



The embassy said Thai people in France should avoid crowded areas and tourist spots during this time, and check travel routes and opening times of various important locations. They should also closely monitor the situation and strictly follow instructions issued by the French authorities.



In case of emergency, citizens can call the Thai embassy at +33 6 03 59 97 05 and +33 6 46 71 96 94.



In the attack, reportedly by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation, a teacher was killed and several people injured.