Maritime safety beefed up for visitors

Boats are moored at a marina in Phuket. The island province has 18 piers and five marinas. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Maritime safety measures are being stepped up to enhance safety for visitors in the Andaman Sea ahead of the high season, according to the Region 5 Marine Office.

Prawet Supachai, the office director, said all marine offices in Phuket, Krabi, Ranong, Phangnga, Satun and Trang are making sure that parties concerned, including operators, brush up on safety precautions and maritime regulations.

Marine officials are also being told to strictly enforce maritime regulations, inspect piers and vessels and check boat licences and work permits of crew members, among other matters, he said.

Mr Prawet said these six provinces are expected to see a rise in visitors, especially Chinese travellers, after the launch of the visa-free scheme for Chinese and Kazakh nationals, which will run until Feb 29.

From Jan 1 to Oct 9 this year, about 9.1 million people passed through the piers under the supervision of the Region 5 Marine Office, with 410,000 trips in total, according to Mr Prawet.

Phuket saw the highest number of passengers at four million, followed by Krabi at 3.6 million and Satun at 760,000. Ranong saw 330,000 passengers while Phangnga had 220,000 and Trang had 104,000.

He said marine officials also inspected several piers in Phuket last weekend to inspect safety measures and standards of operations in case of emergencies and accidents.