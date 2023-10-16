B20 flat fare starts on Red, Purple train lines

Commuters board a Red Line train at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Bangkok's central railway station, in the Chatuchak area. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Monday approved the 20-baht flat fare on Bangkok's Red and Purple train lines, effective immediately, Transport Minister Suriya Suriya Juangroongruangkit said.

Mr Suriya said the State Railway Authority had confirmed the system was ready.

The 20 baht ticket rate was officially launched at 11am on Monday at Krung Thep Aphjiwat Central Terminal, Bangkok's central railway station in Chatuchak district.

Commuters changing between the Red and Purple lines at Bang Sue still have to pay the flat fare twice.

Mr Suriya said at least 100,000 commuters a day were expected to use the Red and Purple lines. Currently, there were only about 300 commuters switching between the lines.

He said authorities would allow time for a bank to improve the software system for the two lines, allowing them to interconnect. It was expected to be ready for use on Nov 1, he said

Currently fares on the Purple Line range from 14-42 baht, and the Red Line 12-42 baht. The 41 kilometre SRT Red Line has 13 stations, connecting Taling Chan and Rangsit, while the 23km MRT Purple Line has 16 stations, running between Bang Sue and Khlong Bang Phai.

Deputy transport minister Manaporn Charoensri said the government had to subsidise the 20-baht flat fare policy by 130 million baht annually.

She also said the ministry planned to seek cabinet approval for a double track railway from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai, a distance of 186 kilometres.