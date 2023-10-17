Govt's cash bonus to be paid through 'super app'

Julapun: App to go live early next year

The development of a "super app" will be completed in time for the rollout of the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme tentatively scheduled for early next year, said Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

He said the developers of the mobile application, which is intended to be an all-in-one solution, insist that the app will go live when the 10,000-baht handout is launched around February-March next year.

However, not all functions will be available at once, and they will be activated when needed, he said, adding some functions will be available for the planned registration next month.

According to Mr Julapun, vendors who are not part of the formal tax system cannot convert the money in the digital wallet into cash, but they can use the balance to make purchases from others in the tax system.

He said the scheme will require less than 560 billion baht because the number of people aged 16 and over who are eligible to receive the handouts is estimated to be around 54.8 million, not 56 million.

This is not to mention those who do not intend to take part, he added.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the members of two sub-committees under the digital wallet policy committee were submitted to the prime minister for endorsement on Monday.

Nikorn Chamnong, director of the Chartthaipattana Party, and Wutthisarn Tanchai, secretary-general of King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI), would be in charge of the sub-committee on public opinions and the sub-committee on legal issues.

He insisted the government would use public input to fine-tune the scheme, saying it is necessary to stimulate the economy.

Democrat acting leader Jurin Laksanawisit yesterday criticised Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for encouraging supporters of the digital wallet scheme to speak out to counter the policy's critics.

He said that critics who sounded the alarm about the scheme were entitled to offer their opinions because the prime minister would be spending their money.

It was inappropriate for the prime minister to rally the public to get behind the controversial policy, he said.

"And people didn't call for the handout of 10,000 baht from the start," Mr Jurin said.

"A political party floated the policy to lure voters' support during the election campaign, and it must implement and take responsibility too," he added.