First group of Thai students return home from conflict zone

Pechdau: Ministry wants special care

The first group of 33 Thai students caught up in the flare-up of violence with the Hamas militant group attack in Israel touched down on Thai soil, having been flown back on special charter flights on Monday night.

The El Al flight with 244 Thai returnees, including the students, departed from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 6.20am, Israeli time.

The flight arrived at 7.05pm, Thai local time, at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Those students, 30 from the Princess of Naradhiwas University (PNU) and the others from Sakonnakhon Rajabhat University, were living in Israel while taking part in a training programme at Arava International Centre for Agricultural Training (Aicat) in Sapir, a community settlement in the southern part of the country. Sapir was around 100 kilometres from the violent clashes.

The students left behind 82 Thai classmates who did not return the required paperwork to the government.

Earlier, the Senate insisted on the government evacuating more than 100 students from the agricultural training centre. Although the Arava Desert has been labelled safe, both Senator Songdetch Samuerkham and Senator Ronwarit Pariyachadtrakul raised concern at a meeting that the situation could quickly worsen and leave the students stranded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESRI) will work with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) on evacuating southern provinces students from Israel.

Pechdau Tohmeena, an adviser for the MHESRI, was ordered by Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi to gather information on students in the region.

Dr Pechdau said that the MHESRI had demanded special care for students in Israel through the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.